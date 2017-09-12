At Feros Care, we’re all about helping elderly Australians and people with disabilities live bolder lives through our aged care and disability support services. To do this, we need caring, encouraging and nurturing team members who embody our vibrant culture so we can continue to do what we do best.

We pride ourselves on living our values. These values drive our behaviour, and as a result people can feel them when they work with us, visit us, or receive care or service from us. To find out more click here

Feros Care is proud to working in partnership with the National Disability Insurance Agency to deliver Local Coordination Services in Northern Adelaide, Mackay, Townsville, and ACT. As a Local Area Coordinator (LAC) at Feros Care, you will be the heartbeat of the NDIA in your local community working with people with disability and their families to access and navigate the National Disability Insurance Scheme. Our work is varied and diverse, will see you connecting with people from all walks of life and is never short on the high-five opportunities.

If you’re looking for a meaningful career where no two days are the same, we want to hear from you!

Key responsibilities:

Assisting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and non-Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, families, carers and broader communities to access relevant information about the NDIS and assist with enquiries about the scheme

Assisting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander participants and non-Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander participants to develop a plan which includes their goals, needs and wishes

Assisting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and non-Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people deemed not eligible for the NDIS scheme, their families, and carers with information linkages and supports to utilise natural supports and connect with their community

As a subject matter expert, work collaboratively with communities, positively representing Feros Care to strengthen capabilities and adopt sustainable capacity building and stakeholder engagement activities

Build and maintain strong relationships, partnerships and alliances with government, community groups, organisations, and peak bodies

Essential criteria:

Identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander

Have relevant work experience, lived experience, or hold a relevant qualification in disability, community services or other health-related disciplines

Knowledge and understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and cultures

Positive and respectful communicator with excellent written and oral communication skills

Demonstrated experience or commitment to working with and delivering high-quality services to people with disability, their families, carers and local communities

Demonstrated experience or sound understanding of person-centred strengths-based planning and review

Demonstrated experience or sound understanding of planning, implementing and evaluating community engagement events with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people

Work perks:

Salary and Entertainment Packaging options for full-time positions (which could be a benefit of up to$15,900 per year)

Access to Fitness Forever options and discounts on Private Health Insurance.

Access to Nutrition, Financial Coaching, and Legal and Wellbeing Counselling via our Employee Assistance Program

We invest in our tribe; our new recruits are equipped with real-world knowledge to excel in their roles with an in-depth new starter program over four weeks delivered either virtually or in sunny Coolangatta, all expenses paid

About us

Feros Care is committed to achieving a diverse workforce and encourages applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from cultural and linguistically diverse backgrounds and people with disability.

If you have a disability and would like some support through the Recruitment process, please do not hesitate in contacting Feros Care’s Recruitment Team to ensure all your individual needs and communication requirements are met on either phone 07 5669 0559 (option 3) or email[email protected]

Feros Care acknowledges and pays respect to the Traditional Custodians of this land on which we work.

The filling of the position is intended to constitute a special opportunity measure under section 8(1) of the Racial Discrimination Act 1975 (Cth), s 27 of the Discrimination Act 1991 (ACT), s 105 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991 (Qld) and s 65 of the Equal Opportunity Act 1984 (SA). The positions are therefore only open to Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander applicants.